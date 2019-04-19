Cobinhood Market Cap Reaches $4.86 Million (COB)

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. Cobinhood has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $18,472.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobinhood token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Mercatox. During the last week, Cobinhood has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00454536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.01118901 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00210532 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001588 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cobinhood Profile

Cobinhood’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,731,247 tokens. The official message board for Cobinhood is medium.com/@Cobinhood . The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cobinhood is www.cobinhood.com . Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cobinhood

Cobinhood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobinhood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cobinhood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cobinhood using one of the exchanges listed above.

