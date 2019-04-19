CNOOC (CEO) vs. Enbridge Energy Management (EEQ) Financial Analysis

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) and Enbridge Energy Management (NYSE:EEQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNOOC and Enbridge Energy Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNOOC $26.88 billion 3.13 $7.96 billion $17.06 11.05 Enbridge Energy Management N/A N/A -$29.00 million N/A N/A

CNOOC has higher revenue and earnings than Enbridge Energy Management.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of CNOOC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Enbridge Energy Management shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Enbridge Energy Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CNOOC has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enbridge Energy Management has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CNOOC and Enbridge Energy Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNOOC N/A N/A N/A Enbridge Energy Management N/A -2,905.26% -2,905.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CNOOC and Enbridge Energy Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNOOC 0 2 2 0 2.50 Enbridge Energy Management 0 1 0 0 2.00

Enbridge Energy Management has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.18%. Given Enbridge Energy Management’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enbridge Energy Management is more favorable than CNOOC.

Dividends

CNOOC pays an annual dividend of $6.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Enbridge Energy Management does not pay a dividend. CNOOC pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNOOC has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

CNOOC beats Enbridge Energy Management on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China. It also holds interests in various oil and gas assets in Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Oceania, and Europe. As of December 31, 2017, the company had net proved reserves of approximately 4.84 billion barrels-of-oil equivalent. In addition, it is involved in the issuance of bonds. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. CNOOC Limited is a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

Enbridge Energy Management Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C., through its limited partner interests in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P., owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the pipeline transporter of oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Houston, Texas.

