CMS Energy Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share (CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CMS Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $53.81 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $434,074.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,204.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

