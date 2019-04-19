CME Group (CME) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CME Group remains well-poised for growth on a strong market position with varied derivative product lines. Efforts to expand and cross sell its core exchange-traded business via new product initiatives and a global reach are positives. It intends to focus more on over-the-counter clearing services on interest rate swaps as well as foreign exchange. Also, the buyout of Nex Group will help CME Group generate $200 million in run-rate cost synergies, annually, by 2021-end. Also, the company targets 1x debt-to-EBITDA by 2020 end. However, the company is facing escalating expenses that are putting pressure on margins. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date. The company is set to report first quarter results on May 1. A Zacks Rank #3 and earnings EPS of 0.00% makes positive surprise prediction difficult. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.60 per share, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of nearly 14%.”

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup set a $205.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

CME Group stock opened at $176.36 on Wednesday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $153.90 and a 52-week high of $197.08. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $36,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.91, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,650.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,996 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,250,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,052,000 after buying an additional 1,828,640 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in CME Group by 18,502.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,220,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 16,133,266 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,198,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,984,000 after buying an additional 3,310,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,776,000 after buying an additional 537,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,169,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,411,000 after buying an additional 293,957 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.