Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,093,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,287,000 after purchasing an additional 51,778 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 159,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 159,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 200,497 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.96. 890,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,022. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $52.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

