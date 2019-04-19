Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 149,822 Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 149,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

In other news, CFO Brad Farrell sold 29,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $421,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,459.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William Roth sold 58,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $839,258.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,327. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TWO stock remained flat at $$13.70 during midday trading on Friday. 1,895,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $89.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.72%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.43%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

