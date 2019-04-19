Clear Channel Outdoor’s (CCO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCO. ValuEngine cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an average rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.06. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $747.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 900.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

