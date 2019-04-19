Clarkson PLC (CKN) Insider Andi Case Sells 15,233 Shares of Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) insider Andi Case sold 15,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,390 ($31.23), for a total value of £364,068.70 ($475,720.24).

Shares of CKN opened at GBX 2,370 ($30.97) on Friday. Clarkson PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,834 ($23.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,150 ($41.16). The firm has a market cap of $715.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share. This represents a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $24.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.03%.

CKN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Clarkson from GBX 2,876 ($37.58) to GBX 2,787 ($36.42) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

