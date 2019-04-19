Civeo (CVEO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect Civeo to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Civeo has set its Q1 2019 guidance at EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. On average, analysts expect Civeo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 4.15. Civeo has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 380,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,210.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,874 shares of company stock valued at $533,461. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Civeo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

