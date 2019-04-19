City Holding Co. Sells 189 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

City Holding Co. cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.5% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,376.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $418,151.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at $554,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $229,282.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,721 shares of company stock valued at $12,714,980. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP stock opened at $162.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $112.58 and a fifty-two week high of $164.41. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

