City (CHCO) Rating Reiterated by Boenning Scattergood

City (NASDAQ:CHCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHCO. BidaskClub downgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. City has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $83.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. City had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that City will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total transaction of $64,908.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,889.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $126,643.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $522,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in City by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in City by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in City by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,220,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,505,000 after acquiring an additional 81,160 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in City by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in City by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 470,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,149,000 after acquiring an additional 95,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

