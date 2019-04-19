Citigroup (C) Given New $83.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC set a $76.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.61.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $69.67 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $179.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $18.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

In other news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,369.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,578,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,535,375 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5,064.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,038,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 39,262,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,154,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,972,000 after purchasing an additional 604,791 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,525,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,039,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.