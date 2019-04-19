Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stake Boosted by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 112,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $3,619,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,749,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $5,926,000 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $57.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/cisco-systems-inc-csco-stake-boosted-by-bartlett-co-llc.html.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.