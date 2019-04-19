Cisco Systems (CSCO) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cisco Systems earned a media sentiment score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the network equipment provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Cisco Systems’ analysis:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $272.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $57.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.83%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,840,188.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

