Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Receives $105.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on XEC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $508,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 20,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,877,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 427,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,719,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.33. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $103.91.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $624.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.20 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.73%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

