Cigna Corp (CI) Stake Lessened by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cigna were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 706 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko bought 2,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.40 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $45,812.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $149.00 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cigna Corp (CI) Stake Lessened by Beacon Financial Group” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/cigna-corp-ci-stake-lessened-by-beacon-financial-group.html.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.