Cigna Corp (CI) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 9.5% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 706 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in Cigna by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.47.

CI stock opened at $149.00 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $1,655,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $45,812.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

