Cigna (CI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cigna’s shares of the company have lost in a year’s time, narrower than its industry’s decline. Moreover, it has witnessed its 2019 earnings estimates move south over the past 60 days. An increase in leverage might pose financial risk. Rise in operating expenses may weigh on margins. Suspension of share buyback due to the acquisition of Express Scripts might weigh on the bottom line. Nevertheless, its acquisition of Express Scripts, is likely to fuel long-term growth. A robust Global Supplemental business, growing Government business and increasing membership should drive revenues. Along with top-line growth, Cigna has been able to maintain bottom-line profitability as well. Its strong capital position enables investment in business.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.47.

Shares of CI stock opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other Cigna news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $45,812.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $1,655,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,420 shares of company stock worth $1,886,122. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

