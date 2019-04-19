Chromadex (CDXC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Get Chromadex alerts:

CDXC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Chromadex in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Chromadex and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Chromadex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of Chromadex stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.12. Chromadex has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 105.57% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chromadex will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Farr bought 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $26,832.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Block sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $35,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $65,726. Insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Chromadex by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 88,125 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chromadex by 160.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chromadex by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chromadex by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,817 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chromadex during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chromadex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.