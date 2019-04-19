Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $700.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $600.00.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $597.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $770.00 price objective (up previously from $670.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $570.70.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $11.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $700.00. The company had a trading volume of 643,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,356. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $326.00 and a twelve month high of $721.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 77.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.77, for a total value of $4,338,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,448,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.65, for a total transaction of $11,893,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,788 shares of company stock worth $31,629,459 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $850,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 2,500 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

