China Nonferrous Gold Ltd (LON:CNG) rose 20.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.43 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.32 ($0.04). Approximately 114,598 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 67,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.76 ($0.04).

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,908.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.87.

WARNING: “China Nonferrous Gold (CNG) Stock Price Up 20.3%” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/china-nonferrous-gold-cng-stock-price-up-20-3.html.

China Nonferrous Gold Company Profile (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited mines, explores, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien Shan gold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for China Nonferrous Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Nonferrous Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.