Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. MKM Partners set a $3.00 target price on Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.01.

NYSE:CHK opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.44. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 68,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,184,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Capital Management, sold 568,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $1,847,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

