Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Chartwell Retirement Residences’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

