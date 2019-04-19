Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.66. Charles Schwab posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charles Schwab.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

In related news, CEO Marie A. Chandoha sold 45,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $2,048,692.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $173,984.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,158.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 383,617 shares of company stock valued at $17,906,122. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,016,000 after acquiring an additional 108,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,527,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 110.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,710,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,835,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,223,000 after acquiring an additional 55,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.55. 5,666,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,733,763. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.