Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,060,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $11,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 383,617 shares of company stock worth $17,906,122. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

