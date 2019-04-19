Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) EVP Nigel J. Murtagh Sells 23,200 Shares

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,060,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $45.55 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,016,000 after buying an additional 108,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $19,527,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 365.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 20.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 23,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

