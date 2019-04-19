CENTRICA PLC/S (CPYYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

CPYYY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 40,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.27. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $8.86.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.

