Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $267.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.26.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 9.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVCY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

