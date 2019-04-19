Centene (CNC) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) were down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.27 and last traded at $47.59. Approximately 450,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,101,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.50 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $165.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $598,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Centene by 15,334.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,787,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,723,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,858,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,126,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,011,000 after buying an additional 1,308,641 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,708,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,463,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

