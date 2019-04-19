Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cellular Biomedicine Group in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellular Biomedicine Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ:CBMG opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.87. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative net margin of 17,386.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBMG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after buying an additional 45,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 183,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

