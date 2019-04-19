Celer Network Reaches Market Cap of $35.73 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges including TOKOK, Binance, Bilaxy and Gate.io. Celer Network has a total market cap of $35.73 million and $5.39 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $618.86 or 0.11705465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00049144 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00001010 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00024712 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,997,377,673 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bilaxy, TOKOK and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

