Celanese Co. (CE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

CE opened at $105.19 on Friday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $82.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.22.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

