Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.21% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 42,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 31,316 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CDR opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 0.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

