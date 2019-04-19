CBS Co. (CBS) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,467 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,375 shares during the quarter. CBS accounts for approximately 1.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBS were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of CBS by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,098 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBS by 787.9% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBS alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 20,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $1,038,780.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,469.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Countryman sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $235,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of CBS in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CBS in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities cut CBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of CBS in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on CBS from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.28.

Shares of CBS stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $52.39. 2,172,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. CBS Co. has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The media conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 83.61% and a net margin of 13.50%. CBS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. CBS’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CBS Co. (CBS) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/cbs-co-cbs-shares-bought-by-clear-harbor-asset-management-llc.html.

CBS Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS).

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.