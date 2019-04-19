CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Position Lifted by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 211.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,702 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,289,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,289,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $638,351,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $128,928,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $105,939,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 6,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $331,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider J. Christopher Kirk sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $904,487.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,244.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,864,454 shares of company stock worth $340,096,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.71. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $52.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Position Lifted by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/cbre-group-inc-cbre-position-lifted-by-bowling-portfolio-management-llc.html.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.