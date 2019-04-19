CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) were down 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 1,644,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,206,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. CBL & Associates Properties has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.13.
The stock has a market cap of $206.42 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.43.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,701,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,026,000 after buying an additional 648,458 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,690,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,506,000 after buying an additional 326,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,690,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,506,000 after buying an additional 326,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 116,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,172,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 1,227,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CBL)
Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 115 properties totaling 71.5 million square feet across 26 states, including 72 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.
