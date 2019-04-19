CBIZ (CBZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Get CBIZ alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CBIZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.50. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $24.38.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.33 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $71,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $387,114.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,643.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,442 shares of company stock valued at $737,163 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 484.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBIZ (CBZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.