Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Stake Boosted by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $40,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 46.6% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $222,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.71.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $143.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $161.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/caterpillar-inc-cat-stake-boosted-by-hodges-capital-management-inc.html.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.