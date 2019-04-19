Catalent Inc (CTLT) Stake Lowered by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Catalent by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,976,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,316,000 after buying an additional 1,819,020 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Catalent by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 57,562 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 3,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $143,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 43,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,853,371.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,326 shares of company stock worth $2,303,676. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $43.97 on Friday. Catalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/catalent-inc-ctlt-stake-lowered-by-meeder-asset-management-inc.html.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.