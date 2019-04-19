Catalent (CTLT) PT Raised to $50.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. First Analysis reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Catalent from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Catalent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.57.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Catalent has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.38 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 5.48%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 43,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $1,853,371.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 3,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $143,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,676. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Catalent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Catalent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Catalent by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.