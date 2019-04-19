Cascades (CAS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.55

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.55 and last traded at C$7.92, with a volume of 509800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAS. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.26. The stock has a market cap of $742.48 million and a PE ratio of 13.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Cascades Company Profile (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

