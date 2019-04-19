Casa Systems Inc (CASA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.40 Million

Brokerages expect Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) to post sales of $56.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.80 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $89.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $273.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $280.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $310.50 million, with estimates ranging from $295.00 million to $318.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.93 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 86.77% and a net margin of 24.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CASA. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Casa Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. William Blair downgraded Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $797.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of -0.53. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $32.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 103.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 215.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 57.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 124.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 33.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.