Carter Bank and Trust (CARE) Research Coverage Started at FIG Partners

FIG Partners started coverage on shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

CARE opened at $18.84 on Monday. Carter Bank and Trust has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

