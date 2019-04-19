Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,102 Shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its position in Janus Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Janus Short Duration Income ETF worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Janus Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 184,491.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 92,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. Janus Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $50.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Janus Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

