Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Unilever NV (UN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Unilever by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,652,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,911,000 after acquiring an additional 51,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,981,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,029,000 after acquiring an additional 117,523 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its holdings in Unilever by 5,374.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,845,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unilever by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,428,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,366,000 after acquiring an additional 261,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,277,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,728,000 after acquiring an additional 93,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

UN stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Unilever NV has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $59.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.442 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

