Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 496.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $56.83 and a 12-month high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 21.87%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Capital One Financial lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

