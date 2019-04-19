Carnival plc (CCL) to Issue $0.50 Dividend

Carnival plc (LON:CCL) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Carnival stock opened at GBX 4,036 ($52.74) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.80. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,611 ($47.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,030 ($65.73).
In other news, insider Arnold W. Donald sold 28,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,708 ($74.59), for a total value of £1,646,529.68 ($2,151,482.66).
Carnival Company Profile
Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.
Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.