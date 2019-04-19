Carnival plc (CCL) to Issue $0.50 Dividend

Carnival plc (LON:CCL) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Carnival stock opened at GBX 4,036 ($52.74) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.80. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,611 ($47.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,030 ($65.73).

In other news, insider Arnold W. Donald sold 28,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,708 ($74.59), for a total value of £1,646,529.68 ($2,151,482.66).

Several analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Shore Capital raised Carnival to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. HSBC cut their price objective on Carnival from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,200 ($67.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Carnival from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price objective (down from GBX 6,000 ($78.40)) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Carnival from GBX 5,460 ($71.34) to GBX 5,235 ($68.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,247 ($68.56).

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

