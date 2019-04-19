Care.com (CRCM) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRCM. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Care.com from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Care.com to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Care.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Care.com has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.97.

Get Care.com alerts:

Shares of CRCM opened at $15.40 on Monday. Care.com has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $505.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Care.com had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Care.com will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 55,046 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $1,096,516.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,159,486 shares in the company, valued at $23,096,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Echenberg sold 9,513 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $189,784.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,788 shares in the company, valued at $893,520.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,998 shares of company stock worth $2,285,160 over the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Care.com during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Care.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Care.com during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Care.com by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Care.com during the first quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

Recommended Story: What does relative strength index mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Care.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Care.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.