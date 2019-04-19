Cardtronics PLC (CATM) Position Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cardtronics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardtronics by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

CATM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

CATM stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Cardtronics PLC has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.82 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/cardtronics-plc-catm-position-lifted-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

Cardtronics Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.