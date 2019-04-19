Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiovascular Systems witnessed year-over-year increase in the Coronary and Peripheral device segments in the last-reported quarter. The company continued to see higher revenues from Atherectomy franchises, growing international sales of OAS and top-line contributions from the emerging product pipeline. We are also upbeat about the company’s recent announcement of the first global use of Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS in UAE. Further, the company is progressing with the international distribution agreement with OrbusNeich to sell its coronary and peripheral OAS outside the United States and Japan. In the past three months, Cardiovascular Systems has outperformed the industry. On the flip side, the company faces cut-throat competition in the niche space. Further, its failure to enter global markets might affect results.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 426,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,824. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical device company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Cardiovascular Systems had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $60.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

